New batch of cheetahs from Botswana expected to arrive around February-end: Environment minister

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A new batch of cheetahs from Africa's Botswana is expected to arrive by the month-end, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav called for the formation of four working groups to review region-specific challenges in tiger conservation, including changes in the tiger population, and assess the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes across the tiger reserves, according to officials.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day "Conference of Chief Wildlife Wardens of Tiger Range States and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves" in Rajasthan's Alwar, the minister said India has completed 50 years of tiger conservation and this is an appropriate time for a comprehensive policy review.

He said the policy decisions taken over the last 50 years should be consolidated into a formal policy statement, with the issue placed as the first agenda item at the next National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) meeting.

"India has successfully carried out an international translocation of a wild species that had gone extinct in the country, with the project now reaching the third India-born generation of cheetahs. A new batch of cheetahs from Botswana is expected to arrive around February-end," Yadav said.

He said the need for strong response systems is critical as tigers and other wild animals move beyond core areas. He said injured animals, conflict-related cases, orphaned cubs and other animals in stress require timely and professional intervention, making it essential to develop a clear and standardised framework for rescue, rehabilitation and transit treatment centres around tiger reserves.

Further, the minister also asked the participants to discuss ways to enhance the coordination between the NTCA and institutions, such as the Wildlife Institute of India, Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of India and Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education, so as to incorporate research inputs from these apex organisations and derive practical benefits in tiger conservation," he added.

"Further, the minister also asked the participants to discuss ways to enhance the coordination between the NTCA and institutions, such as the Wildlife Institute of India, Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of India and Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education, so as to incorporate research inputs from these apex organisations and derive practical benefits in tiger conservation," he added.

The conference would witness state-level officers and field managers discussing conservation priorities, implementation challenges and emerging needs in an integrated manner.

The discussions would also be focussing on nationally-important issues, including a review of the All India Tiger Estimation 2026, protection and patrolling mechanisms, active management of tiger populations, the rescue-and-rehabilitation infrastructure, management of human-wildlife interactions, utilisation of funds under the Project Tiger and the strengthening of tiger conservation foundations.

Pending issues, such as tiger mortality cases, would also be reviewed to better align financial, administrative and technical processes with field requirements. The conference would focus on the facilitation of direct interaction between policy, management and field-implementation levels, supporting informed decision-making, exchange of experiences among states and coordinated action towards the national objectives for tiger conservation. PTI GJS RC