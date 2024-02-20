New Bharat spending more on modern education: PM Modi

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the 'New Bharat' was spending more to provide modern education to students and asserted that education and skill development have been the main focus of his government over the past 10 years.

He also said the government plans to provide drones to women's self-help groups across the country so that they can use them for agricultural activities and boost their income. Modi said these while addressing a public rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crores related to health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure sectors.

Highlighting his government's focus on the education sector, the prime minister said, "In the last 10 years, a record number of schools, colleges and universities have been constructed across the country. About 50 degree colleges have been established in Jammu and Kashmir alone while more than 45000 out-of-school children have been enrolled, with girls benefiting the most." "Till 10 years ago, it was very difficult to think of spending huge amounts of money in the field of education and skill development. This is New Bharat and New Bharat spends more and more to provide modern education to the present generation," Modi said.

He said that earlier, the youths of Jammu and Kashmir had to go outside for higher education and professional courses but now the Union Territory "is becoming a hub of education and skill development with the establishment of various educational institutes like IITs and IIMs as per promise." "The mission of modernising the education sector is expanding further," Modi said and referred to the inauguration of various IITs, IIMs, academic blocks, hostels, libraries, auditoriums and many such facilities across the country.

He asserted that the benefits of government schemes have reached people in every nook and corner of the country as "we ensured that no deserving person is left out".

"This was the guarantee of Modi and this is the magic of Lotus (BJP’s electoral symbol),” Modi said.

About the NaMo Drone Didi Scheme, he said his government guarantee is that women would be made drone pilots.

"I was watching an interview of a sister yesterday who was telling that she did not know how to pedal a cycle but after training, she is returning home as a 'drone pilot'. The training of a large number of sisters has already started in the country and we have decided to provide drones to thousands of self-help groups," he said.

The prime minister said drones could be beneficial in agricultural activities besides boosting the income of the village women.

"In the last 10 years, India has become an economic power from number 11 to number five," Modi said.

In a rhetorical question, he asked what happens when the economic strength of a country increases. "Then the government gets more money to spend on people." "India is providing many facilities to the poor such as free ration, free treatment, permanent houses, gas, toilet, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. This is because India's economic strength has increased. Now we have to make India the third largest economic power in the world in the coming five years," the prime minister said.

He added that this would increase the country's ability to increase its spending manifold for the welfare of the poor, and infrastructure development and "every family across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, will benefit from this".

Seeking the support of the people in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for a third term, Modi said the BJP has set a target of 370 seats for the party and 405 for the NDA. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD