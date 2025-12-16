Nitin Nabin BJP President

New Delhi: The BJP headquarters was abuzz on Tuesday as its newly appointed national working president Nitin Nabin met current and former ministers, senior party functionaries and workers from various states on his first day in office, a day after he assumed charge.

National general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde and Dushyant Gautam, and Sanjay Mayukh, the party's co-incharge of the national media department, welcomed him as he arrived at the party office.

Scores of party leaders and workers from various states, mostly from Bihar, had gathered at the party headquarters in advance to meet and congratulate Nabin on his appointment.

He met them and also posed for pictures with them.

Union minister Bhupinder Yadav, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain, Bihar ministers -- Dilip Jaiswal and Arun Shankar Prasad -- were among the BJP leaders who called on Nabin and congratulated him on his appointment.

Nabin also met the in-charge of various departments of the party and other staff at the BJP headquarters and interacted with them.

Earlier in the day, he called on Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at their residence.

He also met several party workers at Bihar Niwas.

Nabin took charge of his new responsibility on Monday, with top leaders saying his organisational skills will provide a new direction to the party's journey of public service and nation-building.

Amid a grand welcome, he was felicitated at the party headquarters here in the presence of party president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others.