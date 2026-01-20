New BJP chief Nitin Nabin exhorts youth to enter politics, make active contributions

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Newly elected BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday exhorted people, especially youth, to enter politics to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of making India developed and assured party workers of due recognition of their work, saying the BJP's "watchtower" is strong enough to take note of everyone's efforts.

Addressing an event at the BJP headquarters after announcement of his name as the party's 12th national president here, Nabin also asked the party leaders and workers to make an all-out effort to ensure the BJP's success in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, to protect the "Sanatan traditions and faith" and the country from demographic changes.

"On August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the country's youth to enter public life. I want to ask the country's youth that keeping distance from politics is not the solution but making active contributions," he said.

Nabin said there is a need for the youth to come forward and participate in "positive politics" to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making India a developed country.

"At the same time, I would also like to point out to the youths that there is no shortcut in politics. Politics is not a 100-metre race but a marathon where one's stamina and not speed is tested. Come forward and let's work on this political pitch keeping our roots strong," he added.

Nabin, 45, was declared the BJP national president on Tuesday at the party headquarters following the conclusion of the Sanghathan Parv, which saw elections to various party posts from the booth to the national level. He is a five-time MLA from Bihar and was the minister for law and justice, urban development and housing in the state government before being appointed working president of the BJP on December 14.

The BJP chief asked the party workers to continue working at the booth and mandal levels with complete dedication and commitment.

"The BJP's watchtower is strong enough to keep a close watch on every minute detail and take you one day to the position you deserve," he added.

The new BJP president said that discussions are happening on "demographic changes" in states ahead of the upcoming polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

"We have seen how things have changed there due to demographic changes which is a challenge before us. But I am confident that with all strength, the BJP workers will provide a strong leadership in these five states with their struggle and hard work," he added.

Nabin also took on the DMK, Congress and other opposition parties in the INDIA bloc, while referring to the recent Karthigai Deepam row in Tamil Nadu.

"Recently, we saw how attempts were made by the opposition parties to stop Karthigai Deepam (lighting of the traditional lamp in Tamil Nadu) and impeach the judge (of Madurai High Court). The opposition parties also have a problem when we talk about Somnath and celebrating Sambhiman Parva.

"There is a need to defeat such forces that try to obstruct our traditions, deny the existence of Ram Setu and oppose Karthigai Deepam. We have to make efforts to ensure that these kinds of forces do not find any place in Indian politics," he said. PTI PK PK KSS KSS