New BJP govt in Haryana will set new records of welfare for poor: Amit Shah after Saini meets him

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The new BJP government in Haryana will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state and set new records of welfare of poor and good governance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah said this after Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on him, a day after the saffron party won the assembly elections for the third consecutive term.

"After the historic victory of BJP in Haryana, today Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji met me. I congratulated him on this grand victory.

"The BJP government will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Haryana who have given the BJP the opportunity to serve for the third time and will set new records of welfare of poor and good governance in the state," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

In response, Saini said he discussed with Shah in detail about the future strategy for Haryana and many important issues related to the state.

"Home Minister Hon'ble Shah Ji thanked the devoted party workers of the state for the victory. He also praised the welfare schemes implemented during the 10-year tenure of the BJP government," Saini wrote on X in Hindi.

The chief minister said the home minister gave important guidance with respect to making Haryana a developed state with the spirit of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"Shri Amit Shah, a master strategist who is known as the 'Chanakya' of politics, addressed many rallies and public meetings in Haryana elections which yielded great benefits. We will always get similar guidance from Shri Amit Shah, who has a special affection towards Haryana," he said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP, led by chief minister Saini, pulled off a hat-trick of wins in the state on Tuesday to retain power and thwart the Congress' comeback attempt, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS