Elected Delhi BJP MPs credit PM Modi for victory, assert to fulfil promises made to people

New Delhi: The newly elected BJP MPs from seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narednra Modi for their victories and asserted that the party was going to come to power in the national capital after Assembly polls next year.

A day after the BJP staged a clean sweep for the third time in a row in Delhi, the seven Lok Sabha MPs were felicitated at a function by the party leaders at Delhi BJP office.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dubbed Modi as the hero of the party's clean sweep pointing it was for the first time since 1952 that a party won all Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in a row.

"Now, ensuring BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls next year is our goal," he said.

Sachdeva said that the party's responsibilities have increased after the massive victory in Lok Sabha polls and added that the newly elected party MPs will serve people of Delhi with all dedication and will solve their problems.

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, said this victory is a symbol of unfathomable trust people have in Modi's public welfare schemes.

"I used to say Lord Somnath's blessings are with our prime minister so it does not matter if any Somnath is in the contest and people have proved it," she said referring to her rival Somnath Bharti of AAP.

All the newly elected seven MPs from Delhi are committed to materialise Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat, she said.

The new BJP MPs, including Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi reserved constituency and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk seat, assured people of Delhi to work for development and address their problems.

Bansuri said the roadmap of work to be done in the next 100 days is ready.

"I promise to come up with a portal and mobile app for government employees to register their problems anonymously and to develop a startup hub in the New Delhi constituency in the next 100 days," she said.

South Delhi's new MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Delhiities have showered their blessings on the BJP and Modi whose dream is to make Delhi a world-class city.

"I had been saying it repeatedly that the BJP was going to win all the seven seats because Arvind Kejriwal ruined Delhi and turned it into a slum. People are craving for every drop of water and the promises made to them were not fulfilled," Bidhuri alleged.

"People have made up their mind that there should be a Modi government at the Centre and also a BJP government in Delhi. They will also give their blessings to the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls and we will win 2/3rd majority," he asserted.

Harsh Malhotra, elected from the East Delhi seat, said that people of Delhi blessed the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls due to the policies and schemes of PM Modi.

"What has happened is because of Prime Minister Modi. The people of Delhi have responded to Kejriwal being sent to vote by giving a 7-0 result against him. The voters responded negatively to the slogan of AAP's campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' and its against Kejriwal," he said.

Malhotra said construction of houses in place of 4,000 shanties in Kalandar Colony in East Delhi will begin soon.

The second woman MP of BJP, Kamaljeet Serawat elected from West Delhi, said there is a blueprint of works to be done in next 100 days in her constituency.

The victory of the BJP candidates in Lok Sabha polls shows that people understand that the AAP which has failed to do anything in last 10 years is unable to do anything in future too, she claimed.

The BJP pitted in a straight one to one contest in all the seven constituencies against INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress who contested on four and three seats respectively, and managed a clean sweep for the third time despite the united opposition in Delhi.