New BJP national working president Nitin Nabin dedicates appointment to party workers

Patna, Dec 14 (PTI) Bihar minister Nitin Nabin on Sunday dedicated his appointment as the BJP national working president to party workers, as celebrations broke out in the party office here and congratulatory messages poured in.

Nabin, a fifth-term MLA, has been the party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

As journalists reached his residence after the news of his new appointment reached here from Delhi for his reaction, the BJP leader initially told them to meet him at the party office.

However, when the journalists insisted on it, he said, “This is dedicated to the party workers.” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, congratulated the 45-year-old leader on his new responsibility.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office, Kumar said, Nabin is “a dedicated and disciplined politician, who will lend strength to the BJP with the new responsibility”.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "This is a moment of pride for the BJP. As an ordinary worker from Bihar, Nabin has worked in the organisation with consistent dedication".

Bhojpuri superstar-turned-politician Manoj Tiwa told reporters that it is great news.

“Bihar recently gave a huge mandate to the BJP. Now, a son of the soil has got a top responsibility in the organisation," he said.

Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar also issued a statement congratulating the Bankipur MLA.

Celebrations had erupted at the party office with workers dancing to the tunes of drums and waving saffron scarves.

Born to late Navin Kishore Sinha, a veteran BJP leader who represented the now-abolished Patna West assembly constituency, Nabin began his political career in 2006 in a by-poll that saw him retaining the seat falling vacant upon his father's death.

Nabin has served twice as a minister in the Bihar government.