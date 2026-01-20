New BJP president Nitin Nabin offers prayers at temples, gurdwara in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nitin Nabin offered prayers at several prominent temples and gurdwara in Delhi on Tuesday morning before taking charge as the party's 12th national president.

Accompanied by BJP leaders, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Nabin first prayed at the Jhandewalan Temple.

He then offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg, Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi, the BJP said in a statement.

Later in the day, Nabin took over as the BJP's 12th national president, succeeding JP Nadda.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met the new BJP president at the party headquarters after he assumed charge, and conveyed her congratulations and best wishes to him.

CM Gupta said that rising from a simple and humble background to the position of BJP national president through consistent work in the organisation as a dedicated party worker is an inspiring journey.

The appointment of 45-year-old Nabin as the BJP chief demonstrates that the party's confidence in the strength of youth goes beyond rhetoric and is consistently reflected in its organisational framework, decision-making and approach to leadership development, she added.

The five-time Bihar MLA was elected unopposed on Monday as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.

Nabin emerged as the sole candidate for the post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders filing nomination papers in his support. PTI VIT NB