New block inaugurated in Bar Council of Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A new "block" of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) office was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday in the presence of several dignitaries, including the Delhi High Court's Acting Chief Justice Manmohan.

Bar Council of India Chairman, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra and other officials of the BCD were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Manmohan stressed on the importance of infrastructure and said the inauguration was a momentous occasion.

He also called upon the young lawyers to maintain the high standards of the bar and ensure that proper legal representation is provided to litigants.

The judge added that the senior lawyers should provide good guidance and remuneration to the younger colleagues and that the BCD should play the role of an elderly statesman and help junior lawyers. PTI ADS RC