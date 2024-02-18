New book defines India through its 75 quirky aspects

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The little known connection between emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar and India's much-loved chaat or the medicinal purpose of quintessential desi sweet 'ladoos', a new book, "India Unboxed: We Are Like This Only", lists as many as 75 quirky but endearing aspects that defines the nation.

The book, written by IPR lawyer Safir Anand, is a tribute to the cultural heritage, the quirks, and traditions that defined the multifaceted Indian identity. It was officially launched at the recently concluded Jaipur Literature Festival by NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant.

"I am a firm believer in India and its uniqueness but sometimes there has been known to be a limitation to its understanding - that it's only about the Taj Mahal, chaos, or has a very large population.

"This book is a tribute to many things that are a part of our daily life and constitute India that is full of sentiments, fun, and inclusiveness. The book was kept simple so my fellow Indians could contribute to their versions of Indianness," said Anand in a statement.

In a society with many faultlines, the book aims to celebrate India's glorious past, its quirks and weaves together the tapestry of Indian life, inviting readers to reflect and revel in the shared experiences that unite us all.

So, in this vivid collection, readers encounter tales of unsung heroes, recollections of figures like Mumbai's iconic 'Dabbawallahs', anecdotes about cherished Indian delights ranging from 'The Great Indian Baarish', Bollywood to 'Boondi laddus', 'Nimbu Paani and Lassi' and more.

"India is a way of life, a habit that grows on you...May this book inspire you, the reader , to be a true ambassador of my fascinating Motherland," Anand writes in the book.

The book, priced at Rs 395, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG CK