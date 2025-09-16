New book dissects the ideological clash between Gandhi and Savarkar

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Academician and author Makarand R Paranjape’s new book examines how the competing visions of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar -- non-violent resistance versus armed rebellion, inclusive pluralism versus assertive nationalism -- continue to shape India’s cultural, political, and personal landscapes.

"Hindutva and Hind Swaraj: History's Forgotten Doubles", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), offers readers to go beyond binaries, "urging a more nuanced, reconciliatory approach to India's ideological divisions" -- and clash between Gandhi and Savarkar.

"Using a dialogic form, I explore and work out, in three main parts the key issues, ideas and insights of the continuing contretemps between Hindutva and Hind Swaraj. For, despite any or all of its practical or pragmatic priorities, Hindutva and Hind Swaraj is a quest for truth. Our truth as individuals -- and as a nation.

"Thus, let me invoke and invite into this charmed space of our discussions both these grand personalities, both great protagonists -- rather than one protagonist and the other antagonist -- two of the most unique and outstanding men of our times, Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar," Paranjape said in a statement.

The first section of the book highlights the absence of detailed historical records in ancient India and the need to build a national narrative, while the second explores India’s cultural identity, colonial impact, and the call for a more nuanced, inclusive historical discourse.

"The third looks at the contemporary political landscape, the rise of Hindutva, and the ongoing struggle between Gandhi’s vision of non-violent resistance and Savarkar’s advocacy of armed rebellion. It highlights the unresolved tensions between these two ideologies and their implications for India’s future," reads the description of the book.

Paranjape previously authored books include "JNU: Nationalism and India’s Uncivil War", "Identity’s Last Secret", and "Swami Vivekananda: Hinduism and India’s Road to Modernity".

"Hindutva and Hind Swaraj", priced at Rs 799, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.