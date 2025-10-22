New book explores clash between faith and science in India

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Why do gods, miracles, and superstitions persist in an age of space missions and technology? A new book, "From Myths to Science", delves into this paradox, exploring how science has challenged traditional belief systems.

Written by scientist, poet and filmmaker Gauhar Raza, the book traces how human understanding has evolved from ancient myths to rational thought, and how science continues to reshape public life in modern India.

Despite India's advances in science and technology -- from lunar and Mars missions to digital innovation -- superstitions, astrology, and pseudo-science continue to influence daily decisions, from healthcare to elections. The book offers a sharp critique of this contradiction.

It also reflects on India’s constitutional promise to foster a society grounded in reason and scientific temper -- a vision the author says is more urgent now than ever before.

Blending history, philosophy, and science, Raza examines why irrational practices endure, even in the face of scientific progress. He draws on contemporary Indian examples to show how belief systems and power structures intersect in public discourse.

According to publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI), "From Myths to Science" is recommended for "students, policy watchers, scientists, thinkers, and anyone invested in the country’s democratic future". The work has been endorsed from experts worldwide.

For instance, professor Jon D Miller, research scientist emeritus at the University of Michigan, described it as an "excellent analysis of the common roots of myth and science".

Similarly, former JNU professor Mridula Mukherjee calls it "a masterful account of how science rose from myth and faith".

"From Myths to Science: The Evolving story of Universe", priced at Rs 499 , is available for purchase across online and offline stores.