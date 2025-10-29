New book explores untold global histories and meanings of Kundalini

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A new book, "The Serpent’s Tale: Kundalini, Yoga, and the History of an Experience", offers an in-depth exploration of the many interpretations of 'Kundalinī' -- also called 'serpent power' -- that has fascinated scholars, practitioners, and seekers for centuries.

Published by Columbia University Press and co-written by Sravana Borkataky-Varma and Anya Foxen, the book traces the intricate global history of Kundalinī from its Sanskrit origins to its contemporary manifestations in the West.

“This book is the result of a deep and evolving process. Rather than defining Kundalinī, it explores the intricate layers of philosophical concepts, religious rituals, and cultural narratives that have developed over centuries,” said co-author Sravana Borkataky-Varma, who is instructional assistant professor at the University of Houston and research affiliate at Harvard Divinity School.

The book also examines its symbolic connection with the serpent, its associations with sexuality, and its transformation through modern spiritual and commercial movements.

Ranging from esoteric South Asian texts to modern yoga studios, the work reveals that there has never been a single “authentic” model of Kundalinī but rather a multiplicity of experiences and interpretations.

According to Foxen, associate professor of religious studies at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Kundalini is at the heart of this story that "bridges East and West, in a tangle of symbols, experiences, and practices".

"We hope that the book fills a knowledge gap, but also inspires even more questions for both scholars and seekers." she added.

With its combination of historical insight and lived experience, "The Serpent's Tale", priced at Rs 699, provides a nuanced account of an enduring spiritual idea that continues to shape global understandings of yoga, tantra, and mysticism.