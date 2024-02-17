New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Chronicling his rise as the visionary founder of the Timurid Empire in Hindustan, a new book, "Babur: The Chessboard King", shares the gripping non-fiction account of Babur's foundational years.

The book portrays Babur as a multifaceted ruler, challenging the typical depiction of an infallible conqueror and a benevolent human being. It is written by architect-author Aabhas Maldahiyar.

A descendant of Turkic conqueror Timur and also of Mongol conqueror Genghis Khan, Babur, whose original name was Zahiruddin Muhammad, founded the Mughal Empire in India.

He undertook four expeditions to India in order to conquer it between the years 1519 and 1523.

The book meticulously explores Babur’s life from his father's demise to his second unsuccessful endeavour to enter Hindustan.

"It provides invaluable insights that facilitate a clear understanding of the motivations behind the subsequent actions of the Timurid successors," said Maldahiyar, who has also written "#Modi Again: An Ex-Communist's Manifesto", in a statement.

Detailing Babur's unyielding pursuit of power amid treacherous political landscapes, the narrative unveils his moniker, 'the chessboard king', portraying his adept navigation through political intricacies and adversities.

So, be it his ascent to rulership in Ferghana, in present-day Uzbekistan, amidst familial threats to fleeting victories and losses in Samarkand, the book paints a poignant picture of Babur's journey.

It portrays his retreat to tribal lands after relinquishing hopes of reclaiming Ferghana, eventually establishing a mountainous kingdom in Kabul, a pivotal milestone preceding his ambition to expand into Hindustan.

"While translations of Baburnama exist, they lack the contextual depth needed to grasp Babur’s journey and its significance to the places he traversed. While Prof. Dale’s recent work offers some insight, comprehensive biographies on Babur are rare.

"'Babur: The Chessboard King' fills this gap, drawing from Persian manuscripts to contextualize Babur’s life within historical and geographical settings," explained the author.

The book, priced at Rs 999, is scheduled to hit the stands on Monday.