New bus fare slabs announced for Shimla private schools students

Shimla, May 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday announced a new slab of bus fare for local private schools' students.

Earlier, there were two slabs for bus pass fare – Rs 1,800 for 0 to 5 kilometres and Rs 2,500 for distances more than 5 kilometres.

Agnihotri said that now there will be three slabs.

Under the first slab, the fare has been reduced by Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 for 0 to six km.

In the second slab and third slab, the fare has been reduced by Rs 700 and fixed at Rs 1,800 for six to 12 km, and Rs 2,000 for distances more than 12 km.

The deputy chief minister said that very soon parents or students would have no need to visit offices, for the entire system will be moved online.