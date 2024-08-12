New by-laws to tackle problem of illegal hoardings in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that the state government has approved new by-laws aimed at combating the problem of illegal hoardings and flex banners in the city. Named the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Advertisement) By-laws 2024, the regulations include provisions for penal action against violators.

The BBMP has invited public objections to the by-laws before they are notified. The update was presented to a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, during the hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the issue of unauthorised hoardings in the city. In a hearing on July 12, the court had highlighted a report stating that over 6,00,000 illegal advertisements and hoardings were recently removed by municipal authorities in the city.

The court warned both the Municipal Commissioner and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner that they could face contempt proceedings if they failed to enforce the court’s orders on removing illegal hoardings. During Monday’s hearing, the court emphasised the need for better coordination between civic authorities and the city police in executing its directives.

The High Court noted that the new by-laws should include strict penalties to deter violations and require continuous monitoring to prevent the recurrence of illegal hoardings, especially during the monsoon season when such installations could pose additional hazards. The court also indicated it might consider broadening the scope of the PIL to cover the entire state in future hearings. The next hearing is scheduled for September 26. PTI COR KSU RS RS