New campaign to highlight India's response to climate challenges

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A new initiative, titled Planet India, will put a spotlight on India's response to climate and nature challenges with grassroots innovation.

The campaign has been designed by creator economy platform People Like Us Create (PlucTV) and Studio Silverback, the team behind British broadcaster David Attenborough-narrated documentary series "Our Planet" and "A Life on Our Planet".

Launching ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the campaign will reach 200 million people nationally and many more globally, inviting everyone to share their own unique Planet India stories, building a climate positive community and inspiring optimism and further action across the world, a press release stated.

The organisers will share further details about the campaign at its launch on September 5 with a gala screening here.

“India is on the frontline of climate change, and we are responding with urgency and creativity to safeguard our beautiful country. Young people and communities from across the country are putting forward tangible solutions to fight the crisis and our creators are driving the conversation forward.

"This will be the biggest, most innovative storytelling campaign of its kind ever attempted in India and it has been an honour to partner with the makers of Sir David Attenborough’s iconic documentaries that have inspired so many. Planet India is going to change the game," Tamseel Hussain, Founder and CEO of PlucTV, said in a statement.

Colin Butfield, co-founder and executive producer of Studio Silverback, said India is underrepresented in the global discussion of climate and nature solutions, despite the huge amount of innovation and action from the people of the country.

"We have been inspired by what we have seen in India and feel it is vital that we share these stories that matter and have the power to inspire an optimistic global narrative about the role we can all play to save our planet," he added. PTI RB RB RB