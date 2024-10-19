New campus of Hamirpur Medical College to have world-class facilities, says CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 19 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited a medical college here and said that modern machines will soon be installed on the campus.

He said that the state government is working towards filling up the posts of doctors and steps would be taken to overcome the shortage of paramedical staff in Dr. Radha Krishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

In a statement issued, he said, "Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors and other teachers had been posted in Hamirpur Medical College and efforts were being made to increase the seats in PG courses." Sukhu said, "Walk-in interviews would be conducted to fill up the vacant posts." He further added that modern machines equipped with world-class technology were being installed in the new campus of this medical college being built at a cost of more than Rs 400 crore in Jol Sappad near Hamirpur town and a facility of 292 beds would be available there for the patients, the statement read.

The Cabinet had approved deployment of 150 staff nurses and additional nurses and paramedical staff would be deployed as per the requirement in the campus, he said. The doctors and nurses would be made available in Hamirpur Medical College as per international standards so that patients get good treatment and doctors and other staff get a better working environment.

In the second phase of the medical college construction, a 300-bedded medical block, state cancer hospital, super speciality and nursing college and other facilities for students and patients will be constructed, Sukhu said. PTI COR BPL HIG