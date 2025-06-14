New caste survey aimed at creating confusion, to divert public attention: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, June 14 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday claimed that the state government's decision to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey was aimed at creating confusion and diverting the attention of the people from June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.

He accused the Congress government of "conspiring" to target Hindu and Hindu activists, by constituting "anti-communal force" and slammed it for blaming the BJP-led central government, to cover up its own failures and lack of development in the state.

"Siddaramaiah had earlier said that he would implement the Kantharaju committee report (2015 caste census report); several cabinet meetings were held on it, but it was not implemented. Despite voices -- that it was unscientific, it should not be implemented hurriedly as the data is more than ten years old, and also opposition from within, including from Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other Ministers, he (CM) seemed firm on it," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, as though he has got an "enlightenment", the CM has now decided for a fresh survey, this is nothing but an attempt to divert the public attention from the death of eleven people, due to stampede during the RCB team's IPL victory celebration on June 4.

"Ultimately, they (state govt) will not be able to do anything on this issue, because the central government has already announced caste enumeration in the next census, and there are doubts whether doing such a survey would come under the domain of the state government. They are only trying to create confusion. Neither the government nor Siddaramaiah intend to resolve it," he added.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to conduct a fresh Socio-Educational survey, effectively binning the one done in 2015 at a cost of Rs 165 crore, which was opposed by several dominant communities, various sections in society, and within the ruling Congress party.

Noting that he and his party leaders had visited Dakshina Kannada district and had held discussions with top officials there, the BJP state chief in response to another question said, what the state government has constituted is not "anti-communal force", it is nothing but a conspiracy to target Hindus, Hindu workers and to threaten BJP workers.

"We will not bow down to such things. Siddaramaiah and the state government are conspiring to oppress us, but we will face it," he added.

The Special Action Force (SAF), popularly known as "anti-communal force" for tackling communal incidents, was operationalised in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga districts on Friday.

Hitting out at the CM for alleging that for every rupee Karnataka contributes to Union taxes, it receives only 15 paise in return from the centre, during a meeting with the 16th Finance Commission in Delhi, Vijayendra sarcastically said, he first of all wants to compliment Siddaramaiah, for showing a "big heart" by attending such a meeting on behalf of the state, and discussing issues.

"If you remember, BJP had questioned several times about the CM not attending such meetings and asking him whether he is the CM of the state or the Congress party? It is welcoming that he finally attended a meeting yesterday in Delhi," he said.

The Shikaripura MLA said, the CM at the meeting has tried to blame the centre, as part of a conspiracy to hide his government's failures, and allegations made by him were not true.

"I feel pity for him, because he is not able to mobilise resources for the guarantee schemes, and no developmental activities are happening in the state.

So he is trying to blame the centre by telling half truth. The state is unable to put the central grants into good use, efforts are on by it to cut central programmes," he alleged. PTI KSU ADB