New chapter began in Railways under PM Modi: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) A new chapter began in development of Railways in the country under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event at the Kachiguda railway station here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off nine Vande Bharat trains, including the Hyderabad (Kachiguda)-Bengaluru (Yeswantpur) Vande Bharat Express, virtually.

The modernisation of railway stations is going on in a big way, he said.

Reddy said nine new Vande Bharat trains being flagged off on a single day is a record.

The nine trains inaugurated on Sunday connect 111 cities which include pilgrim centres, tourism destinations, commercial hubs, he said.

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is the third Vande Bharat train from Telangana. The two trains started earlier include Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express trains, he said.

The Vande Bharat train launched today connects the three states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister, said the Modi government is taking up many projects for development of railways in Telangana.

PM Modi is likely to visit Telangana on October 1 (Mahabubnagar) and October 3 (Nizamabad). During his visit, he may lay foundation stone of some railway projects, he said.

Every year 55 km of new line has been built in Telangana since the Modi government came to power, Reddy said.

The Centre has allocated new railway projects and new trains to Telangana, he said.

Observing that the Railway network is less in Telangana compared to other states, he said the Centre is trying to improve railway network in the state.

Telangana has been allocated Rs 4,418 crore this year for development of railways, while it was Rs 258 crore in 2014, he added.

He also said railway works worth Rs 31,221 crore are ongoing in Telangana.

Alleging that Telangana has been neglected in the railway network by the previous governments, Reddy said the Centre is taking up projects to improve the rail network in the state.

"After Independence, till Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister, Telangana has been neglected in terms of railway network. The Centre has already ordered survey for many new projects, modern projects to fill that loss, correct that negligence," he said.

The railway terminal at Charlapally in the city would be ready by this year-end or by January next year. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate it, he indicated.

He further said a rail ring road at the proposed regional ring road on the periphery of Hyderabad would immensely contribute to the growth of the city. PTI SJR SJR SS