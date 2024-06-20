New Chief General Manager of BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle takes charge

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) Banavathu Venkateswarlu, an officer of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS), assumed charge as Chief General Manager, BSNL, Tamil Nadu Circle, the Central public sector undertaking said on Thursday.

The 1992-batch ITS officer served as Principal General Manager of the Bangalore Telecom District before joining the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. He took charge on June 19, an official release here said.

He has worked in various capacities and acquired vast experience in the field of administration, projects, installation and maintenance of the telecom network in various parts of the Karnataka Telecom Circle and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. PTI JSP ANE