New Chief Justice of Manipur High Court D Krishnakumar sworn in

Imphal: Justice D Krishnakumar was sworn in as the eighth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Friday, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice in the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

He was appointed the Chief Justice of the high court on Wednesday within 48 hours of the Supreme Court Collegium making the recommendation.

He replaced Justice Siddharth Mridul who retired.

Justice D Krishnakumar earlier served as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated the new Chief Justice.

"I look forward to working with you in furthering the cause of justice and ensuring that every citizen's rights are safeguarded and respected. May your tenure be filled with wisdom, progress, and positive transformation for the people of Manipur," Singh said in a post on X.

