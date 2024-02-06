New Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court takes oath

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava took oath as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court here on Tuesday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Shrivastava as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, an official statement said.

Shrivastava was appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court in November last year after Chief Justice Augustine George Masih was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and other ministers were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Shrivastava was designated as a senior advocate in 2005 and appointed as judge of Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009. He was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in October 2021. PTI AG RT RT RT