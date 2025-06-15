New children's book brings Malayalam to life

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A newly released illustrated children's book makes learning Malayalam vowels more fun and approachable through a seek-and-find adventure set in the stunning landscapes of Kerala.

"Davina Finds Her Vowels," published by AdiDev Press, follows the journey of young Davina as she embarks on an adventure through her hometown in Kerala. Along the way, she discovers Malayalam vowels in unexpected and creative ways -- from signboards and playgrounds to bus tickets, food slips, and more.

It is written by Eliza Keyton and illustrated by Kohan Kolam.

"Davina’s adventure began as a handmade gift for my best friend's daughter to connect with her heritage language. As I realized more children could discover Malayalam through her stories, I sought to create something accessible and fun for anyone curious about the language," said Keyton in a statement.

While Kolam's vibrant and colourful illustrations provide a rich visual experience for the readers, the bilingual learning for children is further enhanced with an accompanying audiobook in both languages, available for free and accessible via a QR code.

"At AdiDev Press, we believe in creating stories that celebrate India's rich linguistic diversity, making learning fun and meaningful for the next generation. We are thrilled to have added a book that teaches Malayalam to our growing list of books that make India's many languages fun to learn," said Chitwan Mittal, founder and editorial director of AdiDev Press.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MG MG