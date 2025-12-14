New children's book series brings Indian cities to life

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Publishing house AdiDev Press has announced the launch of a new city-adventure series for children, with the release of two new books that take young readers through the national capital, New Delhi, and the city of joy, Kolkata.

Penned by Chitwan Mittal and illustrated by Asuma Noor, the books, "Adi and Arya Visit Delhi" and "Adi and Arya Visit Kolkata", combines captivating storytelling with vivid illustrations, allowing children to explore India's heritage in a fun and engaging manner.

"I’d been wanting to write picture books about Indian cities for a while, something that really captures their sensory excess and energy while also showing just how different each is from the rest. It was wonderful to be able to work with a talented illustrator who shared my vision and whose attention to detail and ability to capture myriad expressions and moods shines on every page of the series," said the author and founder of AdiDev Press in a statement.

While in "Adi and Arya Visit Delhi", the young protagonists explore bustling streets, sample local parathas, and visit historic monuments, with lively illustrations bringing the city’s culture to life; in "Adi and Arya Visit Kolkata", they ride trams, take boat trips on the Hooghly, and enjoy local delicacies, as vibrant illustrations capture the city’s architecture, music, and festivals through their eyes.

According to illustrator Noor, each Indian city has its own quirks and charms, which she has tried to bring to life while staying true to Mittal’s vision.

"Illustrating this series has been a rewarding journey. I travelled for one story but returned with many more. Kolkata’s charm is unmistakable -- from trams, rickshaws, and colonial buildings to music, mustard, Tagore’s poetry, and celebrations. The city feels like a time machine, and I hope readers feel inspired to experience its adventure. I hope these illustrations inspire children to explore and discover their own stories," she added.

The publishing house aims to expand the series further, taking readers on adventures through other colourful cities across India.

"Adi and Arya Visit Delhi" and "Adi and Arya Visit Kolkata", priced at Rs 499 each, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MG MG