New climate action plans must cover all gases, sectors of economy: COP Presidencies Troika

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The next round of countries' national climate plans to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius should cover all greenhouse gases, including methane, and sectors of economy, the presidencies of the previous COP and the next two UN climate change conferences said on Thursday.

The Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) should include policies which deliver 60 per cent emission reduction compared to 2019 levels, before 2035, the COP Presidencies Troika said at the opening segment of the two-day Copenhagen climate ministerial which began in the Danish capital on Thursday.

The ministerial meeting is the first major climate gathering since COP28 in Dubai last December and an opportunity for climate leaders to set expectations and priorities for COP29 in Azerbaijan in November.

The discussions will have a strong focus on the next climate finance goal - the biggest issue on the COP29 agenda - and the next generation of national climate plans NDCs) that all countries are required to update by early 2025.

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said the next round of NDCs represent "a critical tool for correcting course" on climate action.

"Parties must do the work now to ensure that their NDCs meet the urgency of the moment - and are submitted at least nine months before COP30," he said.

"NDCs should be economy-wide and cover all greenhouse gases - including methane," he said.

The COP28 president called for attendees to "follow the science" and ensure energy transition pathways are "just, orderly and responsible".

The COP Presidencies Troika also issued a letter to Parties, committing the three Presidencies' host countries to submit 1.5 degrees Celsius aligned NDCs by early 2025.

The Troika has also submitted a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "ensure there is a unified, coherent, and effective technical support framework to member states, particularly developing countries, to prepare and implement the next generation of their NDCs".

Developing countries, including India, are calling for USD 1 trillion a year to support their climate plans. Rich countries have yet to deliver on their commitment to provide USD 100 billion to developing countries to deal with climate impacts.

The next two years until COP30 are the most consequential of the ‘critical decade’ for climate safety and for keeping multilateralism alive in a context of geopolitical turmoil, experts have said. PTI GVS ZMN