New criminal laws all about good policing and not power: Andaman DGP

Port Blair, Jul 1 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva commended the three new criminal laws that came into force on Monday, asserting that they focus on "good policing" and "protection of victims." Addressing a seminar organised by Andaman and Nicobar Police in Port Blair, Srivastva said, "It’s a proud moment for us that three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — has been implemented in our country from today." He said, "These new criminal laws are not about more power, but about good policing. The safety of the transgender community has also been carefully considered in the new laws. There will be no more delayed justice." The DGP added that these new criminal laws were carefully researched and passed in Parliament with a prime focus on protecting the common people from becoming victims of various crimes.

"Special emphasis was given to the security of women and children to protect them from anti-social elements. We believe that the previous colonial-era laws had some grey areas, and no one can understand this better than the people of the island and the freedom fighters who suffered during the freedom struggle at the Cellular Jail," the DGP said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replace the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA), respectively.

Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra, who was present on the occasion as chief guest, also welcomed the new criminal laws. "It’s a historic moment today with the end of colonial laws. This will not only ensure speedy justice but also prioritise the protection of victims," he added.

Chandra focused on transformative changes in criminal jurisprudence and their significance for the public and all stakeholders. He reiterated the administration’s commitment towards ensuring justice, transparency and accountability through these path-breaking reforms.

DIGP Varsha Sharma and SP South Andaman Niharika Bhatt also took part in the seminar. PTI SN SN MNB