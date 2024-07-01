New criminal laws are well designed to curb crimes, render justice to victims: Pondy CM

Puducherry Jul 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the three new criminal laws which came into force across the country on Monday are well-designed to curb crimes, particularly heinous crimes.

The three new criminal laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

Addressing a special meeting of the Departments of Law and Police at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital here marking the launch of the three new criminal laws, Rangasamy said, "The territorial government is keen that there should be no room for crimes and more particularly heinous crimes".

Thanking the Central government for implementation of the new laws, the chief minister said that they are aimed at imposing deterrent and stringent punishment on the culprits and also ensuring justice to the victims of crimes.

"People should feel safe and secure so that a peaceful society can be ensured," he said.

Stating that Puducherry was becoming a tourist destination, the chief minister said that there was every need to protect law and order. The government was going ahead with ensuring a peaceful environment.

He also said that seven fast track courts would come up soon in Puducherry. "Judicial officers and also subordinate staff would be posted to man these courts," he said.

The chief minister also released a handbook on the new laws and wanted its Tamil translation for the benefit of all.

Home Minister A Namassivayam said that the new laws were absolutely necessary and they were made by Indians for Indians, unlike the previous laws which were designed by the British during colonial rule.

Law Minister K Lakshminarayanan said that the government was mulling appointment of a Director of Prosecution.

Chief Secretary to the government Sharat Chauhan and senior police officials participated.

An official source said that training has already been given to police personnel and others concerned on the three new laws in the union territory.

The three new laws have replaced the old Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act. PTI COR KH