New criminal laws: Awareness sessions organised at over 100 police stations in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) As the three new criminal laws came into effect, the Delhi Police organised awareness sessions at more than 100 police stations across the national capital for common people, officials said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) on Monday replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Nangloi in Outer district, said that he got to know that an awareness session would be organised to educate/aware local people about the new laws.

"I visited Mundka police station and learned about the new laws," Kumar said.

Similar sessions were also organised at Nangloi, Ranhola, Nihal Vihar, Paschim Vihar East, Paschim Vihar West, Sultan Puri, Raj Park, Mangol Puri, Rani Bagh and many other police stations, a senior police officer said.

"Awareness sessions at over 100 police stations were organised for common people on Monday," said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said that it is essential for every citizen to stay informed about these changes.

"Understanding of the rights and the new procedures will help people navigate the justice system more effectively and contribute to a safer, more just society," Chiram said.

Ram Sundar Singh, who works as a professor at a private college in Delhi, said that such sessions are very important to understand about new laws.

Meanwhile, equipped with a mobile app and exhaustive training in the run-up to the implementation of the new criminal laws, Delhi Police staff across police stations did not face any hiccups in registering FIRs under provisions of the BNS on Monday.

"None of the police stations of North district reported any challenge while registering an FIR," a senior police officer told PTI.

Another police officer from the Outer district said that the staffers are fully prepared and trained.

"Not even single problem was reported today. All the officials are well trained," said the officer.

However, people who visited different police stations to file complaints were seen sitting with the police to understand about the new law.

Meanwhile, senior police officers were also seen holding meetings of the SHOs of their concerned jurisdiction for the smooth operations of the system.

"Our officials are well trained and they are even making people understand about the new laws when they are visiting police stations to file complaints. So far no problem was reported from any police station," a senior police officer of Southwest district said.

Another official of the East district said exhaustive training had been given to all units of the Delhi Police to ensure effective implementation of the new laws.

"Training material on the three new laws were provided to all. A comparative chart of the old (IPC) and new (BNS) provisions has also been given to personnel," the official added.

In January this year, a 14-member committee was constituted to study the new laws and prepare the study material for police personnel. The committee was led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprised DCP Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar and other officers.

The investigative officers will capture pictures and record the crime scenes with their mobile phone cameras and subsequently upload them on the e-Praman application, the officials said.