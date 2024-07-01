New criminal laws: Delhi Police files first FIR against street vendor; Shah says case 'dismissed'

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Delhi Police registered its first FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against a street vendor for allegedly obstructing a public way in central Delhi's Kamala Market area on Monday, as the force filed more than 25 FIRs under various sections of the new criminal code.

The BNS and two other new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

At a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Delhi Police "dismissed" the case filed against a street vendor after an investigation. "By using the provisions of review, police have dismissed this case," he said.

A Delhi Police officer said that they have initiated the process of quashing the FIR registered against the street vendor selling water bottles, bidi and cigarettes from a cart that allegedly obstructed a public way in the Kamala Market area.

"Police have started the process to quash the FIR against the vendor," the officer said, adding that the force will have to inform the court for formally cancelling the FIR.

The BNS, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The FIR (against street vendor) was registered under Section 285 of the BNS which states, "Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000." Police said 23-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a native of Patna, was found selling water, bidi and cigarettes from a cart under a foot overbridge near the New Delhi railway station around 12:15 am.

The FIR, a copy of which is with PTI, stated that a patrol officer asked Kumar to move his makeshift cart away from the path as it was hindering people's movement.

The officer also asked four-five passersby to become witnesses but they refused, the FIR stated.

After Kumar ignored the officer's instructions, a case was registered at 1:30 am.

The patrol officer used the e-Pramaan app to record the seizures made, the FIR further stated.

The app, handled by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, will directly feed the content to police records for further investigation, the officer said.

Meanwhile, a senior police said that over 25 FIRs were registered on Monday in different cases which included attempt to murder, illegal encroachment, thefts and road accidents.

So far, the Delhi Police has imparted training to its 30,000 personnel -- from the ranks of assistant sub-inspectors and inspectors to assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners -- who are responsible for registering FIRs and conducting investigations.

The force was among the first in the country to start training personnel on the new criminal laws, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the Delhi Police staff across police stations did not face any hiccups in registering FIRs as they have been trained in dealing with cases being registered under the new law.

"None of the police stations of North district reported any challenge while registering an FIR," a senior police officer of the district told PTI.

Another police officer from the Outer district said that staffers are fully prepared and trained to register cases under the new law.

"Not even single problem was reported today. All the officials are well trained," said the officer.

However, people who on Monday visited different police stations to file complaints were seen sitting with police to understand about the new law.

Senior police officers were also seen holding meetings of the SHOs of their jurisdiction for the smooth operations after the BNS, BNSS and BSA came into force.

"Our officials are well trained and they are even making common people understand about the new laws when they are visiting different police stations to file complaints. So far no problem was reported from any police station," a senior police officer of Southwest district said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora said the force has started registering FIRs under the three new laws.

He told reporters during the Delhi Police's Commissionerate Day celebrations at Kingsway Camp that the force was fortunate the new laws came into force on this day.

"We are fortunate as today is our Commissionerate Day and, on the same day, these laws are being implemented," Arora said.

The first FIR under the new laws was registered early on Monday, he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Shah said that first case under new criminal laws was filed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in the country.

He expressed hope of a reduction in crime in future as 90 per cent conviction was expected under the new laws.

"Justice can be received up to the level of the Supreme Court within three years of the registration of the FIR," he said.

The Union home minister said that with the implementation of the three criminal laws, India would have the most modern criminal justice system in the world. PTI ALK BM BUN ALK KVK KVK