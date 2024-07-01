New criminal laws strengthen basic spirit of Constitution: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam implemented on Monday have strengthened the basic spirit of the Constitution.

He said the old laws only had the provision of punishment, but now the emphasis has been laid on justice in these new laws.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Home Department, Sharma said the state government is working on the policy of zero tolerance towards crime, and these laws will prove to be a milestone for creating a crime-free Rajasthan and for quick and easy justice.

"In these new laws, the concept of justice, victim-centric thinking and the principle of speedy justice have been emphasised," he said.

Sharma said the new laws give priority to providing speedy justice to the victim. Along with this, provisions have also been included to promote the interests of women, children and villagers.

The chief minister said that in the new criminal laws, important stages of a criminal case have been bound within a fixed time limit.

The new laws include provisions like completing the primary investigation in 14 days, providing medical report related to rape in seven days, framing of charges by the court within 60 days of the first hearing and giving the decision within 45 days of the completion of the trial, so that the victim can get speedy justice, a release quoting him said.

He asked the officers to install a dashboard regarding information about these laws at every police station.

"A public awareness campaign is being conducted to provide information to the general public in the simplest words," the release added.

DGP U R Sahu said extensive preparations have been made by the Rajasthan Police to implement these laws in the state. He said training has been given to police officers, research officers and policemen at every level from police posts to police headquarters in the state.

Meanwhile, registration of FIRs as per the new criminal laws started on Monday.

"Rajasthan's first FIR under the BNS was registered in Pali district's Sadri police station," Sahu told PTI.

SHO Sadri Champalal said that the FIR was registered on Monday morning following a complaint by Madanlal, who was allegedly beaten by Sumer Singh over a dispute. The FIR in connection with the incident was registered under sections 115 (2), 126 (2) and 324 (4) (5) of BNS.