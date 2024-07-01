New criminal laws to help result in higher conviction rate: Jharkhand DGP

Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh said the new criminal laws, which came into effect in the country on Monday, will help result in higher conviction rate.

All police officers and staff in Jharkhand have been given training on the new criminal laws and common people are being made aware about the laws, he said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

"The importance of scientific techniques, methodical collection of evidence and forensic laboratory has increased under the new laws. Now, criminals will not get relief on the pretext of lack of evidence. I think the replaced laws will result in higher conviction rate," he said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes. The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Talking to reporters about the new laws in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said that he had seen the advertisement in newspapers as to what kind of action is to be taken under the new criminal laws.

"I don't want to speak much as there is a need to study it," he said, adding that it is democracy and in democracy it is important not to speak immediately on every matter.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress has accused the BJP government at the Centre of implementing three criminal laws without adequate discussion and debate. It termed it an attempt to raise the "arbitrariness" of police.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI, "The central government forcibly passed the laws in Parliament after suspending 146 MPs. It was another case of bulldozing existing laws without discussion or debate. How can we say them a proper law." "These are serious laws. So, a consensus is required from all sections. These laws are for the entire country and its impact would be felt even among the people of last rung of the society. I would suggest deferring these laws and making them with unanimous decision," Thakur said.

He said that emphasis should be given more on compliance rather than making a new law. "If amendment is required, a consensus is required," he said.

Reacting to the statement of Thakur, senior BJP leader Amar Bauri, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said, "Congress has to protest as the party has been carrying the British temperament for decades in the country. Bharatiya Dand Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) was given by the British and Congress wants to carry forward the legacy." The left parties and some social organizations staged protests against the three new criminal laws near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Addressing the gathering, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said that the new criminal laws were implemented "without any discussion" with opposition parties.

He said that the new laws would "promote dictatorship and autocracy" in the country. PTI SAN SAN RG