New criminal laws will ensure time-bound delivery of justice: Odisha Law Minister

Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) The three new criminal laws that came into effect on Monday will ensure timely delivery of justice, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Speaking to the media, Harichandan said there was a national demand to reform the British-era criminal laws. "The country's legal system faced several challenges under these colonial laws. With the new laws, the legal system is expected to overcome these issues, ensuring that justice is delivered without delays, as a set time limit has been established," he said.

The minister said the new laws will help minimise case pendency in various courts.

Senior BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb raised concerns about the implementation of the new laws and emphasised the complexities involved in implementing it.

Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi said master trainers and investigating officers in the state have received training on the new criminal laws through both offline and online modes.

"Additional training programmes will be conducted in future. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) platform has been upgraded to support the new laws, and the software at all police stations across the state has been updated. A help desk has been set up at the State Crime Records Bureau to assist officials, and several SOPs have been issued to field-level police officers, which will be updated as needed," he added.

The Sakhya App, developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), will enroll investigating officials to make videographies of crime scenes, he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police registered its first FIR under the new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against a person for allegedly threatening a private firm employee.

The FIR was registered at Laxmisagar police station in Bhubaneswar under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 109, 118(1), and 3(5) of the BNS, based on a complaint by the victim's son, Rudra Prasad Das.

The FIR stated that three persons attacked Rudra’s father, Gouranga Charan Das, with a blade near Chintamaniswar temple on June 29. Inspector in charge of Laxmisagar police station, P. Shyam Sundar Rao, registered the case (No. 370/24) and assigned SI G. Saha to investigate.

According to Rao, the accused had been threatening Gouranga for several days and attacked him on June 29. The complainant said the miscreants again threatened Gouranga on Monday, leading him to file the FIR. PTI BBM BBM MNB