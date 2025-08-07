New Cymbidium Orchid named after Sikkim environmentalist Kumar Yonzon

Gangtok, Aug 7 (PTI) A new variety of hybrid Cymbidium has been officially named 'Cymbidium Kumar Yonzon' by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the International Cultivar Registration Authority for Orchid Hybrids, an official statement said on Thursday.

The orchid is named after Kumar Yonzon, president of the Green Zone Society, based in Tashithang Kartok, Chalamthang Pacheykhani in Pakyong district. The naming recognises his work in the field of environmental conservation and biodiversity management, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said.

It said that the RHS, based in the United Kingdom, maintains records of new plant hybrids and cultivars. The inclusion of 'Kumar Yonzon' in its registry links the new orchid to global horticultural records.

Yonzon has been involved in various initiatives related to conservation and awareness programmes in the region. The naming of the orchid was confirmed after the successful registration process was completed with the RHS, it said.

'Cymbidium Kumar Yonzon' is a cross between Cymbidium Magic Kiwi and Cymbidium Joan's Charisma.

'Cymbidium Kumar Yonzon' also featured during the Indian Orchid Festival 2025, held at the ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids (NRCO), Pakyong, it said. PTI COR RG