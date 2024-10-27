New dawn for potters: Diwali sparks hope for the next generation

Lucknow (UP): The resurgence of earthen lamps or diyas, in recent years, has ignited a new hope for young potters, breathing life into a tradition that was once on the brink of decline.

The growing demand, fuelled by the popularity of large-scale Deepotsav celebrations being organised in various cities in line with the grand event in Ayodhya and the increasing trend towards sustainable living, has empowered a new generation of artisans to embrace pottery as a viable and promising career.

Sachin Prajapati, an engineer-turned-potter, exemplifies this shift. After a decade in the tech industry, he returned to his roots and established a workshop focused on producing clay-based products, including diyas, kulhads and cups.

"I aim to make a significant impact in the market with our clay-based daily use products," Prajapati shared. He is actively working to establish a cooperative with other local potters, fostering skill development and ensuring the sustainability of the craft.

Based out of Mankapur, a small town on the outskirts of Gonda district and the bordering Ayodhya, Prajapati runs a small pottery workshop. "I lost my job in the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 and returned home. That is when I started looking at pottery as a business," he said.

"My village belongs to Prajapatis, people who are associated with the tradition of pottery. One can still find a chaak (Potter's wheel) in every second household and the youngsters have started looking at it as a viable profession," he added.

Rajesh Kumar Prajapati of Barabanki, another engineer-turned-potter, has also embraced his family's heritage. He now runs a workshop employing 20 potters during peak seasons, supplying diyas to various regions in Uttar Pradesh.

Both Sachin and Rajesh Prajapati sell diyas for Deepotsav which is celebrated a day before Diwali.

Deepotsav celebrations became popular after the Yogi Adityanath government started celebrating them on a grand scale with lakhs of diyas in Ayodhya. Now similar celebrations are organised in almost every district providing a huge market for clay artisans.

In Basti district, Kapil Prajapati and Sarthak Singh, both in their thirties, have established a successful workshop specialising in artisanal diyas and single-use clay cutlery. They have leveraged online platforms to expand their reach and cater to a nationwide market.

"We started in 2022 with just five pottery makers. We now have a team of around 15 people. We specialise in making artisanal clay diyas. We also supply kulhads and cups to several prominent eateries in Lucknow," said Sarthak Singh, who studied business management before partnering with his childhood friend, Kapil.

The duo said they get a major boost from the consistent rise in diya sales over the last few years.

"We sell our diyas on several online platforms across India. The sales during Diwali form a good chunk of our business. We are also planning to manufacture clay utensils in coming years," explained Kapil Prajapati, who takes care of the production side of the business.

The duo aims to set up a self-help group by partnering with pottery artisans to make quality products.

"We have already started at a small scale by partnering with around 40 pottery makers in our area. We also try to train youngsters who want to learn the craft," said Prajapati.

These young entrepreneurs are not only reviving the tradition of pottery but are also modernising the craft by using technology.

From upgrading the old hand-powered wheel and shifting to ones powered by electricity to standardising the manufacturing process, these entrepreneurs are disrupting the sector for good.

"The process of making something from wet clay includes several steps that can be refined. These changes are needed to produce clay-based items on a large scale," said Devendra Singh who runs a pottery workshop in Faizabad of Ayodhya district.

These new-age artisans are also figuring out issues related to the supply chain. "As of now, it is unviable to transport clay-made items to far-off places considering the huge cost. So our primary focus is to fulfil the demand in the area within 50-100 km from our workshops," Singh added.

Besides the rise in demand, the government's 'Mati Kala Board have also helped the new-age entrepreneurs.

"The board helps local potters get electric wheels and organise artisan 'melas', where they can showcase and sell their products. This provides an opportunity for the artisans to get good value for their item," Singh explained.