New dawn for rural girls: Sangini initiative transforms menstrual health in Jharkhand, Bihar

Ranchi: In the quiet, dust-covered villages of rural Jharkhand and Bihar, a simple initiative is heralding a new dawn for young girls.

Not only do their faces light up with joy as they press buttons on newly installed vending machines, but the soft whir of a sanitary napkin emerging marks a significant change in their lives — one that would help them continue their education with dignity.

The Sangini initiative, spearheaded by the Netarhat Old Boys Association Global Social Responsibility (NOBA GSR), has made remarkable strides in improving menstrual hygiene management across parts of rural India.

Currently active in around 675 schools, it has impacted over two lakh girls and women, reducing absenteeism, minimising dropout rates, and improving health outcomes.

Until recently, countless girls in parts of Bihar and Jharkhand were forced to endure menstruation in isolation.

Now, through the Sangini initiative, vending machines provide access to affordable and hygienic sanitary pads. The organisation’s ultimate goal is to reach all 4.6 crore vulnerable girls and women across India.

Each Sangini dispenser is equipped with a SIM card. When stocks are running low, the machine automatically sends an SMS notification to a designated NOBA prabhari and the delivery centre, ensuring timely refills.

"Our mission is to eradicate period poverty from Bihar and Jharkhand by providing access to affordable and hygienic sanitary pads to all girls and women. About two crore sanitary napkins are being made available to over two lakh girls and women annually," said Om Prakash Choudhary, a NOBA GSR advisory member and the brainchild behind the Sangini initiative.

Earlier, many girls lacked access to sanitary products and information about menstrual health, which often led them to stay home from school due to embarrassment and confusion. They relied on rags, sand or whatever was available to manage their periods. However, thanks to the groundbreaking Sangini initiative launched by NOBA GSR, the cycle of shame is finally being broken.

Choudhary recalled how the initiative was born from a request by a college student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who sought donations to distribute sanitary napkins in slum areas. Although she received initial support, the model was unsustainable.

"Delving deeper into the challenges faced by schoolgirls impacted me deeply. Now, through our initiative and partnership with Wheels Global Foundation, non-profit bodies such as Prayatna and Sahita and donations from the Press Trust of India, State Bank of India, NOBA and others, we are geared up to further expand the initiative. We have recruited employees for the upkeep of the vending machines," Choudhary said.

The Sangini initiative has achieved a major milestone by becoming operational in around 675 schools — 536 in Bihar and 103 in Jharkhand.

The programme has also been extended to 10 schools in Telangana, six each in West Bengal and Karnataka, four each in Gujarat and Maharashtra, two in Uttarakhand, and one in New Delhi.

OBA now plans to expand further into states such as Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the near future.

"This transformative effort has been made possible through the generous support of the Press Trust of India (PTI), which contributed to the initiative via Prayatna, a charitable organisation committed to supporting impactful social causes. PTI’s sponsorship has facilitated the installation of NOBA GSR’s sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators in rural schools, addressing a critical challenge faced by women in underserved communities.

"By channelling their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, PTI demonstrated its dedication to healthcare, sanitation, and gender equality. Their support for Sangini reflects a shared vision of empowering women and promoting social equity while addressing the cultural and practical barriers surrounding menstrual hygiene in rural India," Choudhary said.

Sangini’s mission to provide affordable sanitary products and promote menstrual hygiene awareness aligns seamlessly with PTI and NOBA GSR’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities and improving public health, he said, adding, "PTI’s sponsorship is a shining example of how corporate entities and charitable organisations can collaborate to drive meaningful social transformation."

"Together, we are building a future where every girl can thrive with health, dignity, and empowerment," a NOBA GSR official said.