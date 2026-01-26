New dawn has begun in J-K, Operation Sindoor continues: LG

Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) Asserting that a new dawn has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that with Operation Sindoor continuing and the Indus Water Treaty suspended, India's water resources will now be utilised for its own requirements.

Addressing the 77th Republic Day function at Maulana Azad Stadium here, Sinha assured people that the government would thoroughly examine every case linked to terrorism and the guilty would face the strictest punishment.

The lieutenant governor unfurled the tricolour, inspected the Republic Day parade contingents and took the ceremonial salute.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather and senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

Senior police, army, paramilitary and civil officers, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, were present at the over two-and-a-half-hour event.

Earlier, the lieutenant governor laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial and Balidan Stambh. He paid tribute to the valiant martyrs of the Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Extending greetings to people on the occasion, Sinha said it is a moment to renew the collective commitment to democratic ideals.

He expressed gratitude to all members of the armed forces, police, paramilitary units and civil administration, who upheld the nation's pride through their duty, dedication and bravery during Operation Sindoor in May last year, when the Indian armed forces struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"Operation Sindoor emerged as a defining moment in India's national security doctrine. India made it unequivocally clear that any terrorist attack on its soil would be treated as an act of war. Operation Sindoor was not merely a military action; it was a declaration of India's strategic resolve," the lieutenant governor said.

"We struck at the heart of the enemy, dismantled their terror infrastructure, exposed the hollowness of nuclear threats, and reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to protecting national sovereignty. India conveyed to the world that every act of terrorism and every attempt to support it will be met with a decisive response," he said.

He said India has firmly drawn a new line. The success of Operation Sindoor has instilled renewed confidence among citizens that India's brave soldiers remain vigilant and fully committed to their protection.

"At the same time, it has sent a clear signal to the international community that India's actions are rational, restrained, and rooted in its legitimate right to self-defence. Whether terrorist networks operate across the border or within it, they will be completely neutralised. Operation Sindoor continues, with every hostile move being closely monitored," he said.

As part of non-kinetic measures, Sinha said, India has terminated the Indus Water Treaty, delivering a strong message that bloodshed and cooperation cannot coexist. "India's water resources will now be utilised for India's development." He also paid tribute to all civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack and commended the security personnel who, through Operation Mahadev, eliminated the three Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack and upheld the dignity of the country's "mothers and sisters".

He also appreciated the police for uncovering a nationwide terror network last November and preventing several attacks in time.

"The debt owed to those who secured peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir with their blood can never be repaid," he said.

Sinha said a new dawn has begun in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Employment is being provided not to those associated with terrorism, but to families who have suffered because of it. Decades of suppressed pain and tears are finally getting wiped out. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we will examine every case linked to terrorism thoroughly, conduct fresh investigations, and give the strictest punishment to the guilty," Sinha said.

He also paid tribute to the citizens who lost their lives in last year's natural disaster and said that, along with government assistance, corporate entities and voluntary organisations extended support to ensure swift relief to affected families.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is fully committed to their complete rehabilitation," he said.