New dawn of development in Bastar as government's action against Maoists ended fear: President

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday that decisive action by the government against Maoists has ended the atmosphere of fear and distrust in the Bastar region, and a new dawn of development is setting in.

The President inaugurated a three-day divisional-level Bastar Pandum festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district.

She said those who have renounced violence and joined the mainstream should trust the Constitution and democracy and not be misled by attempts to divert them from walking the path of peace.

"Bastar's natural beauty and rich cultural traditions have always attracted people, but the region unfortunately suffered for years due to the menace of Maoism," the President said.

Noting that Naxalism caused the maximum damage to youth, tribals and Dalits, Murmu said that people associated with Maoist activities are now shunning violence, leading to the return of peace in the region.

"Government of India's decisive action against Maoists resulted in bringing an end to the atmosphere of fear and distrust", she added.

The President said she had been informed that a large number of Naxalites have surrendered, and the government is ensuring that those who return to the mainstream are able to lead a normal and dignified life.

She said several welfare schemes are being run, highlighting the role of the Chhattisgarh government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative in empowering villagers.

Villages are gaining access to electricity, roads, and drinking water, while schools that remained closed for years are being reopened, Murmu said, describing it as a "very heartening picture".

"With the government's efforts and the cooperation of the people, a new dawn of development is rising in Bastar," the President said.

She urged people to have faith in the system and move forward with hard work and dedication, describing democracy as a source of strength.

"I appeal to those who have renounced violence and joined the mainstream to have faith in the Constitution and democracy, and not be misled by those who seek to divert them," the President added.

The President said backward villages are being connected to development through Central schemes, such as the PM JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana.

Underlining the importance of education as the foundation of individual and community development, the President said Eklavya Model Residential Schools have become operational in tribal areas to promote education among tribal children.

Referring to her own journey to the top Constitutional post, Murmu said it reflected the strength of Indian democracy that a daughter from a small village in Odisha was today addressing you as President.

"You have even greater courage and strength. The government is dedicated to you," she said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor, deprived and backward sections of society, the President said their upliftment remains a top priority.

"Chhattisgarh was considered backward, but that's not the case. Look at its grandeur. Chhattisgarh is a state full of magnificence and rich culture. This is because of the tribal people of Chhattisgarh. Their culture is invaluable.

“It's ancient, yet so beautiful. Those who haven't witnessed this inclusivity and equality should see the Pandum festival and learn from it," said Murmu.

She highlighted the immense tourism potential of the Bastar region, attributing it to the enthusiastic people, ancient culture, natural beauty, waterfalls and caves, adding that improved facilities would attract more tourists.

Noting that homestays are popular globally, the President said the Chhattisgarh government has taken appropriate steps in this direction.

Murmu congratulated Dr Budhri Tati, Dr Ramchandra Godbole and his wife, Sunita Godbole, who have been selected for the Padma Awards 2026 for their decades of selfless service in the remote tribal areas of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Bastar was once known for Naxalism and fear, but the situation has been changing rapidly.

"The areas once marked by gunfire are now witnessing the sound of school bells," he said, reiterating the commitment to achieve the March 31, 2026, target set by the Modi government to eliminate Maoism.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and others were present at the event. PTI TKP NSK