New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact underscores India's role as trusted global partner: Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday that the "historic" adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact reflects India's growing stature in shaping the global discourse on emerging technologies.

He said a global consensus indicates a shared commitment to make Artificial Intelligence a force for human progress and inclusive growth.

The US, UK, China, and France are among 88 countries and international organisations to endorse 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact'. On the principle of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya' -- Welfare for all, Happiness for all -- the declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.

In a post on X, Sawant said the coming together of more than 80 countries to endorse the declaration underscores a collective resolve to ensure that AI contributes to global welfare.

The chief minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's growing stature in shaping the global discourse on emerging technologies.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the endorsement of the Declaration by 80+ countries is a testimony to India's growing role as a trusted global partner in shaping emerging technologies," Sawant stated.

Highlighting the key outcomes of the summit, he said the declaration focuses on responsible AI governance, inclusive development, innovation, capacity building and international collaboration.

According to Sawant, these pillars will help harness AI for sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and economic growth, particularly benefiting countries of the Global South.

He emphasised the need to translate the shared vision into action by promoting ethical innovation, encouraging research, building skilled talent and ensuring that AI-driven advancements reach every citizen.

Sawant said coordinated global efforts would be crucial to ensuring that Artificial Intelligence remains people-centric and development-oriented. PTI RPS NSK