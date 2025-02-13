New Delhi govt unlikely to have deputy CM: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) With internal consultation going in within the BJP on the new Delhi chief minister, the party's senior leaders are likely to meet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from abroad to take a final decision amid indications that the party may not pick any deputy CM as it has in many states.

A senior party leader said the top brass has been weighing its choices and a final decision will be taken soon after the return of Modi, currently in the US as part of his four-day visit to France and the North American country.

Asked if the party will be picking any deputy chief minister as it has recently in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said it is unlikely.

The new chief minister will be most likely from among the MLAs, he added.

In the outgoing AAP government, Manish Sisodia was the deputy to Arvind Kejriwal for several years before he resigned following his arrest in the alleged excise scam case.

The BJP defeated AAP in the February 5 polls, returning to power in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. PTI KR RHL