New Delhi Leaders Declaration officially adopted at the G20 Summit

New Delhi: India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that the New Delhi Leaders Declaration has been officially adopted at the G20 India Leaders’ Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

"Today’s era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation & India’s G20 Presidency under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly towards this goal," he wrote on X.

"India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, action-oriented & unafraid to challenge the status quo. Under PM Modi we have given a strong call to action for the leaders to take G20 to the last mile.

"G20 India has been the MOST ambitious in the history of #G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies."

According to Kant, the New Delhi Leaders Declaration focuses on -

- Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth

- Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals *SDGs)

- Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future

- Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

- Reinvigorating Multilateralism