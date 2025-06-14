New Delhi: Light rain, thunderstorms expected on Saturday

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely in the national capital on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the season's average.

A partly cloudy sky with very light rain to light rain has been forecast on Saturday by the IMD.

The relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 166, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM MPL MPL