'New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday asked Kejriwal to break his'

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not indulge in theatrics and instead break his "silence" on the alleged assault on his party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM residence by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Advertisment

The reaction came after Kejriwal and his party workers and leaders held a massive protest near the BJP headquarters against Kumar's arrest in connection with the case.

"Kejriwal should break his silence instead of his dramebazi and answer specific questions," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

The BJP leader asked Kejriwal if he ordered the alleged attack on Swati Maliwal and gave patronage to Bibhav Kumar because he knows his "dark secrets".

"Why is the CCTV footage missing? Did Kejriwal help Bibhav to destroy/tamper evidence including CCTV footage from Shoshan Mahal "Kejriwal's residence)? Why release small clips & not full CCTV footage?" he said in the post.

"Why U turn from what Sanjay Singh said 96 hours ago & why victim shaming now by AAP?" the BJP leader asked. PTI PK TIR TIR