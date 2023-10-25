New Delhi Municipal Council meet discusses pollution, vector-borne diseases

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The issues of pollution and vector-borne diseases were discussed in a meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

In a press conference after the meeting, NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay and member Kuljeet Singh Chahal -- both BJP leaders -- alleged that the chief minister left the meeting without responding to the queries raised by them.

No immediate reaction was available from the chief minister's office on the matter.

Chahal claimed that cases of stubble burning in Punjab were five times higher than that of states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Stubble burning in neighbouring states leads to air pollution in the national capital.

"The chief minister was asked questions over pollution, rise in cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, poor condition or roads etc., but he did not respond and left the meeting," Chahal claimed.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's IT department, posted a video on X purportedly showing Kejriwal leaving the meeting.

"Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. When Arvind Kejriwal is asked on steps he has taken to save Delhi and stop stubble burning in Punjab, he offers no answers, and leaves NDMC meeting in a huff... Year after year, Delhi chokes and AAP Govts in Delhi and Punjab do nothing. Shame," Malviya wrote on X.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Delhi and Punjab. PTI NIT SMN