New Delhi station stampede: Shunted DRM gets 'punishment' posting in Patiala

who was removed as the divisional railway manager from Delhi Division after a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, has been transferred to Patiala Locomotive Works.

Sukhwinder Singh “on being relieved from the post of DRM/DLI, should be transferred to PLW (Patiala Locomotive Works) and posted in the cadre”, according to an order of the Railway Board dated April 1.

The Railway Ministry had shunted out five officials earlier on March 4 in four separate orders following the stampede on February 15 that killed 18 passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Four officials, including Singh, have got fresh postings in different departments and divisions in the Railways.

Mahesh Yadav, who was removed as the station director, has been reassigned as the deputy chief operation manager (Dy COM) for Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) at the Northern Railway Headquarter in New Delhi.

Anand Mohan, the second official shunted out from the position of senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) for passenger services (PS) in the Delhi Division, has been posted as the deputy chief operation manager of coaching (Dy COM Chg) at the Northern Railway Headquarter in New Delhi.

Mahesh Chand Saini, posted as assistant security commissioner of Railway Protection Force at the New Delhi Railway Station, was sent to Kota soon after his removal order.

Vikram Singh Rana, who was removed from the post of additional divisional railway manager (ADRM), is yet to get a fresh posting.

The officials said these positions are considered "punishment postings" as they do not have any significant role or authority over rail operations.

A high-level inquiry is underway to fix the accountability of those whose negligence led to the tragedy, they added.

The stampede had broken out in the evening of February 15 as a huge rush of passengers gathered at the railway station to catch their train to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The officials then said that 18 people were killed in the stampede and many others were injured.