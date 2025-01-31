New Delhi: Two women arrested for jewellery theft at Kashmere Gate Metro

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two women for involved in a jewellery theft worth Rs 10 lakh at Kashmere Gate Metro Station here, an official said on Friday.

The stolen gold jewellery has been recovered from the accused, he said.

On November 19, 2024, Sanju Kumari, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh UP, arrived at New Delhi Railway Station from Siwan in Bihar.

While making her way into the metro station around 10 am, she was pushed and shoved by a woman. Moments later, Kumari realised that her bag had been unzipped, and her jewellery which was wrapped in a handkerchief, was missing.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station and further investigation was taken up.

Based on Kumari's statement, a team interrogated a woman, who was a suspect, and arrested her.

During interrogation, she admitted to the crime and revealed that her accomplice, Anjali alias Anju, had the stolen jewellery.

Police said the team apprehended the other accused from Gujarat. She confessed to her involvement in the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen gold jewellery.

Both accused are history-sheeter, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM OZ OZ