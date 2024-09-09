New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat develops technical snag, stopped in UP's Etawah

Lucknow, Sep 9 (PTI) Vande Bharat Express going from New Delhi to Varanasi on Monday witnessed a technical snag due to which it stopped between Bharthana-Samho stations in Etawah district, officials said.

Later, Railways made other arrangements to take the passengers to their destination station.

North Central Railway Prayagraj Division Public Relations Officer Amit Singh told PTI that the engine of train number 22436, New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, developed a technical fault after passing from Bharthana station at 9 am.

He said that the train stopped between Bharthana - Samho and efforts were made by the technical team to fix the fault in the train.

Meanwhile, a relief engine was sent to the spot from Sarai Bhupat station and it reached there at 10:24 am. The train was brought to Bharthana station, he said.

From Kanpur, a special train was arranged at around 2:45 pm to send the passengers from Kanpur to Varanasi, he added.