New Delhi: The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair commenced at the Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday, with the theme ‘Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75’, and publishers from more than 35 countries participating in it.

The annual book by the National Book Trust was inaugurated by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who was accompanied by Spanish Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun Domenech, the Ambassador of Qatar to India Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, and Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

With free entry for all, for the first time in its history, the book fair is honouring the valour and wisdom of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as its central theme, honouring their role in courage, sacrifice and nation-building since Independence.

The theme pavilion, which will feature more than 500 books, curated exhibits, posters, documentaries and installations, is inspired by the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Some key features at the theme pavilion include replicas of the Arjun Tank, INS Vikrant, and LCA Tejas, tributes to 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees and sessions on major wars and military operations from Budgaon 1947 to Operation Sindoor.

The fair will also feature exhibitions on 150 years of Vande Mataram and the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking at the inauguration, Pradhan said that the theme of the book fair reminds one of the values of courage and wisdom that are integral to nation-building.

"In keeping with the country’s long tradition of knowledge and reading, this year the book fair has adopted the theme 'Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75'. The theme reminds us of the values of courage and wisdom that are integral to nation-building. This exhibition is dedicated to the soldiers of the nation,” he said.

The nine-day book fair, from January 10 to 18, brings together over 1000 publishers from more than 35 countries. It will host about 600 literary activities with nearly 1000 speakers and is expected to "attract over two million visitors".

Pradhan hailed the book fair for being a “festival of discussions and celebration of creativity”.

“It is said in the Bhagavad Gita that there is nothing more sacred than knowledge in this world. Books are a part of this tradition of knowledge, which unites generations, cultures, and guides society,” he added.

The New Delhi World Book Fair-2026 is a great example of India's literary awareness from both the perspectives of magnitude and influence, the Union education minister said.

“With more than 3000 stalls, over 1000 publishers, and more than 600 literary and editorial programs, it demonstrates that this is not just a book fair, but a gathering of thoughts, and a celebration of creativity,” he said.

He added that India has become the third largest country in the book publishing sector, which shows “the breadth of our knowledge system, the diversity of our languages and cultures”.

“This is also a symbol of India's self-reliance, where we can bring Indian literature to the world with the strength of our culture,” Pradhan said.

The fair will host authors, speakers, and public figures, including Piyush Mishra, Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Kailash Satyarthi, Ricky Kej, Jaya Kishori, Durjoy Dutta, Shalini Passi, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

This time, the Guest of Honour Country is Qatar, and the Focus Country is Spain.

The Spanish Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun Domenech said that collaborating in the book fair is part of the India-Spain dual year, which is an “expression of the bond” between the two countries where they share a commitment towards the rule of law, sustainability of the planet and an international order based on rules and multilateralism.

“The habit of reading, dear friends, which we celebrate and honour today, is deeply connected with humanity, with the power of thought, memory, and also the future. Books speak when people cannot speak. That is why we need them,” he said.

“We need the shared experience of reading to expand it and help it grow in the present time,” the Spanish minister added.

The book fair hosts publishers, authors, and cultural institutions from more than 35 nations, including Russia, Japan, Poland, France, Abu Dhabi, Iran, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and Chile.

The international pavilion will host book launches, multilingual poetry evenings, cultural showcases, children's literature sessions, and discussions on themes of artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, migration, and heritage.

Another important addition to this year's book fair will be the participation of 10 international book fair directors, such as the Leipzig Book Fair, Bologna Children's Book Fair, Seoul International Book Fair, and the Tuyap Fairs and Exhibitions from Turkiye, among others.

The fair, in the evenings, will witness cultural performances by Manganiyar artistes of Rajasthan, poets of the Rekhta Foundation, and the official bands of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

In the children's pavilion, the book fair will host storytelling, theatre, quizzes, art and craft, Vedic maths, book designing workshops, and child author interactions.