New DGP appointed for Puducherry

Puducherry, Jul 25 (PTI) Shalini Singh, an IPS officer belonging to 1996 batch, has been posted as Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday.

Singh belongs to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre and her transfer from Delhi police to Puducherry becomes effective on August 1, the Ministry said in its order.

She will succeed B Srinivas, who will retire on July 31, police sources said.

Singh is the second woman IPS officer to be posted as DGP in Puducherry. Earlier, Sundari Nanda served as DGP in the union territory in 2018. PTI COR KH