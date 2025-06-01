New DGP of UP meets CM Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Newly-appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official 5, Kalidas Marg residence here on Sunday.

The 1991-batch IPS officer officially took charge as the DGP from his predecessor Prashant Kumar, who retired on Saturday, at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters.

The DGP's official X handle shared a picture of the meeting.

"I had the privilege today of meeting honourable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath ji at his official 5, Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the honourable chief minister for entrusting me with the crucial responsibility of leading the Uttar Pradesh Police," DGP UP said in a post on X.

"With his guidance and blessings, I am dedicated to diligently advancing the state government's priorities : zero tolerance towards crime and corruption, women's safety, citizen-centric policing and excellence in law and order," the post added.

Prior to this appointment, Krishna earlier held significant positions, including Director General (DG) of Vigilance and the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. PTI CDN AS AS